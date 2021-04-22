STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech glitches delay Covid test results in Waraangal

 Technical glitches in the portal used to update results of RT-PCR tests is causing confusion in erstwhile Warangal district and also in the northern parts of the State. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:01 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Technical glitches in the portal used to update results of RT-PCR tests is causing confusion in erstwhile Warangal district and also in the northern parts of the State. The samples collected from the districts are tested at Virology Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal. The communication from VRDL is getting delayed.

During the first wave of Covid-19, after testing samples in VRDL, the result would be uploaded on the Covid-19 virus portal, and the same report would be sent via an SMS to persons who had given the sample.However, during the second wave, there is no follow-up by medical officials on those getting tested and people have to visit VRDL to collect their reports. As a result, there is a chance that an infected person might spread the virus to others.

A VRDL staffer who did not want to be named said, “We have already taken up the issue with concerned officials but till now there has been no response.” VRDL nodal officer S Sridevi admitted that they were facing the glitches. However, she said the issues had been cleared and entries were being made on time.

