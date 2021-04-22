TS youths ask govt to fill up empty posts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the Central government’s nod for amending the existing Zonal System, several unemployed youths and BC organisations demanded the State government to issue notifications to fill up the posts.

According to National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah, there are 1,600 vacancies in Group-I; 4,000 in Group-II; 5,000 in Group-III; and 36,000 empty posts in Group-IV, under direct recruitment.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Happy to share one of the most important achievements of TS Govt in ensuring that 95% reservation to local unemployed youth in all Government sector recruitment. Now that the new zonal system is in place, Telangana youth can get their rightful share [sic]”.