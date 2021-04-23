As COVID-19 cases rise, muffled celebrations mark Rama Pattabhishekam in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In line with government guidelines, the Lord Rama Pattabhishekam was organised in a low-key manner at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Thursday. Not more than 50 people, including priests and staff, were allowed inside the temple to witness the Pattabhishekam.

In view of the pandemic situation, no public representatives attended the ceremony, which was conducted at the mandapam where Nithya Kalyanams are performed. However, Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar and temple executive officer B Sivaji were present on the occasion. Though every year, the Governor attends the event, these customs were suspended this year, owing to a massive spike in Covid-19 cases.

Anil Kumar offered pattu vastralu to the deities on behalf of the State government. In view of Maoist menace and the surge in Covid-19 cases, the police had made elaborate bandobast in the temple town. Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth G monitored the security arrangements.