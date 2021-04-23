STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Choked Telangana to airlift oxygen from other states

According to officials, Defence Cargo flights are being used to airlift the tankers. If the tankers are small, two or three could be airlifted by a single flight.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Supremem Court agreed to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facing  a severe shortage in the supply of medical oxygen, the State government has decided to airlift as many as eight tankers of oxygen from Bhubaneswar and other places. The tankers will reach the city on Friday and will ensure that there will be no shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients at least for a couple of days. According to officials, Defence Cargo flights are being used to airlift the tankers. If the tankers are small, two or three could be airlifted by a single flight, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday asked heads of various corporate hospitals to increase their existing bed strength by one-and-a-half times, for which the managements consented. The airlifted tankers would also be made available to around 63 corporate hospitals. Special Secretary (Finance) D Ronald Rose will coordinate exclusively with private hospitals regarding treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

The Chief Secretary also spoke to suppliers of medical oxygen. He held a review meeting with officials concerned on properly performing the last rites of those who die of the virus. “Our intention is to ensure that the last rites should offer dignity,” Kumar told Express.

