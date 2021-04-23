IMD forecast thunderstorms, lightening in Telangana over next few days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, at isolated parts of Telangana over the next four days. Light to moderate rains over the next two to three days are expected to occur in a few places of the southern, northern and northeastern districts of Telangana, under the influence of a trough that runs from Madhya Pradesh to southern Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has said that the maximum temperature in the State will remain in the range of 36-41 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in the range of 24-27 degrees Celsius over the next few days. In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain cloudy over the next couple of days and light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are also expected.

The maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 36-38 degrees Celsius in the city. On Thursday, the maximum temperatures remained 1-4 degree Celsius across most parts of the State, with the highest temperature in the day of 40.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Adilabad.