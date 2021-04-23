STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IMD forecast thunderstorms, lightening in Telangana over next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, at isolated parts of Telangana over the next four days.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning, at isolated parts of Telangana over the next four days. Light to moderate rains over the next two to three days are expected to occur in a few places of the southern, northern and northeastern districts of Telangana, under the influence of a trough that runs from Madhya Pradesh to southern Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has said that the maximum temperature in the State will remain in the range of 36-41 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in the range of 24-27 degrees Celsius over the next few days. In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain cloudy over the next couple of days and light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are also expected. 

The maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 36-38 degrees Celsius in the city. On Thursday, the maximum temperatures remained 1-4 degree Celsius across most parts of the State, with the highest temperature in the day of 40.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Adilabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana thunderstorm IMD
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp