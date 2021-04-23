Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He, however, had mild symptoms and his health condition is stable.

KTR took to Twitter to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and added, "Currently isolated at home. Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care."

I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home



KTR's father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is currently under home quarantine at his farmhouse as he had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

TRS MP and KCR's relatve J Santosh Kumar, who accompanied KCR to hospital, also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.