Warangal polls: TRS member threatens suicide over ticket denial

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot to prevent the attempt.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Upset over the denial of party ticket to contest the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), identified as T Shobha Rai, on Thursday climbed up a four-storied building located just behind the Warangal District Court Complex threatening to kill herself. 

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot to prevent the attempt. Speaking to the media, Shobha accused the ruling party leader of demanding Rs 50 lakh for a ticket. According to sources, the local MLA convinced Shobha through phone and appealed her to get down from the building. Sources said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and discussed the controversy in the issue of tickets. He directed him to give tickets to candidates with a clean record, sources said.Subedari Inspector A Raghavendra said that Shobha got down safely. 

