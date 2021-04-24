14-day quarantine must for Kumbh returnees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Health Department has issued an order instructing all those who returned after attending the Kumbh Mela, between April 1 and 17, to self-isolate themselves for the next 14 days. The announcement came in on Friday, when Telangana saw 6,206 new cases of Covid-19. The Health Department has also urged the Kumbh returnees to get themselves tested at the earliest, if they start experiencing symptoms.

A cremation site near the

Manair river in Karimnagar

where municipal workers

conducted last rites for 17

bodies on Friday

The authorities, in the order, stated that the isolation is compulsory and must be followed within one’s home as well. The Kumbh returnees have also been told to mandatorily wear masks during isolation as well.

The announcement came after several States attributed their rising cases to the returning of Kumbh Mela devotees. In States such as Gujarat, several people who travelled in trains from the Kumbh site had tested positive.

It remains unclear why the government suddenly decided to test Kumbh returnees, as a week ago, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, during a press conference, stated that the virus was everywhere and not one, but all people had to be cautious.

DECISION AFTER SITUATION WORSENS IN OTHER STATES

