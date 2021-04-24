Active cases breach 50K-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 50,000-mark, with the State reporting 6,206 new cases on Thursday. At present, there are 52,726 active cases in the State. Meanwhile, the number of new cases reported from GHMC limits crossed the 1,000-mark, with city reporting 1,005 cases on Thursday.

More crucially, as many as 29 persons died on the day, taking the toll to 1,928. All districts reported a surge in cases, with Medchal recording 502 cases, Nizamabad 406 and Rangareddy 373. The medical bulletin further noted that there are 304 micro-containment zones in the State, of which 52 are in Hyderabad and 23 in Khammam and Vikarabad, followed by 23 in Nirmal.