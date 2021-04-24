Despite spike in cases, mortality rate still at 0.5% in Telangana, says Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that even though the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise, the mortality rate in Telangana is just 0.5 per cent, same as that during the first wave, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Friday that the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus.He was speaking to the media after inaugurating an RT-PCR lab and the newly set up Oxygen Generator and Liquefier (OGL) at Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar.

Requesting the citizens not to neglect even the mildest of symptoms, Rajender urged the people to take care of themselves and seek medical help if and when required.

‘No shortage of oxygen’

Dismissing all reports and rumours, the Health Minister stated that there is no shortage of oxygen or medicines at government hospitals in the State. Urging the private hospitals to treat the patients properly, Rajender warned those medical institutions which purposefully create a shortage of medicines of stringent action.

Referring to the new facilities at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar, the Health Minister said that apart from the Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) with a storage capacity of 20 KL, the hospital is now fully equipped with a Oxygen Generator and Liquefier (OGL).

He also pointed out that the hospital currently has adequate number of ICU and oxygen beds as well. He also mentioned that there is no shortage of Remdesivir shots in the erstwhile district.BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Collector K Shashanka and ZP Chairperson K Vijaya were also present.