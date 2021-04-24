Four held for selling Remdesivir injections

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Task Force police on Friday arrested a four-member gang for selling Remdesivir injections in the black market. Dasari Ramesh, Balagoni Satyanarayana, Kothakonda Venkatasailu and Bommakanti Naresh were held for procuring Remdesivir at `5,000 per injection and selling them for `20,000 to `25,000 per injection. Naresh was allegedly working at a hospital in Warnagal. Based on reliable information, Task Force police nabbed the accused near Kisan Nagar. Police seized 18 Remdesivir shots from them