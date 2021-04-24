Limited entry of visitors at Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, the State government on Friday restricted the entry of visitors into the Secretariat. “Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended. Only those visitors who have proper permission of the officer, whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened,” a circular issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. Apart from this, general measures like face mask, social distancing, frequent sanitisation etc shall be strictly followed. The Health department suggested these precautionary measures at the Secretariat.