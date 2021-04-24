Make vaccine free: Cong to Central govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that the government provide Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Revanth wondered why the Central government was not implementing ‘one nation - one health policy’.

He demanded that the Centre take over the vaccine-making companies. The Centre should also provide fee insurance cover up to `5 lakh to Covid patients, the MP opined. Beds in private hospitals should be taken over by the State government as well. Revanth alleged that the State government was not utilising the services of 22 medical colleges for Covid-19 treatment.