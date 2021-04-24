STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCK cracks whip on hosps violating bio-waste disposal rules

Published: 24th April 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Two days after Express published a story stating that even as Covid-19 cases are escalating across the State, government and private hospitals in Karimnagar district are not disposing of biomedical waste properly, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Commissioner Valluru Kranthi took a serious note of the issue and directed the officials concerned to crack the whip on erring hospitals.

Heaps of biomedical waste seized by MCK
officials from various private hospitals on Friday.
The raids were taken up as per directions of MCK
Commissioner V Kranthi

As per the directions of the MCK Commissioner, officials of the sanitation and environment wings of the civic body raided a few hospitals, including CVM, Apex, Aditya Care Centre, Vennela Hospital and Dwarakamayee Hospital, in Karimnagar on Friday.During the raids, the officials concerned found out that several hospitals were disposing of biomedical waste along with solid waste being handed over to the municipality. 

Taking a serious view of this, the authorities imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the erring the hospitals, for violating the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The MCK Commissioner also warned all hospitals of serious action if they don’t comply with the rules.

Pointing out that such negligence from the part of hospitals will worsen the current pandemic situation, Valluru Kranthi stated that the civic body will continue the raids to ascertain that all medical institutions are following the rules. Valluru Kranthi also urged the hospitals to work hand-in-hand with incinerator agencies, like Venkataramana Incinerator Agency, to handle the situation.

