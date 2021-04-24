STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen concentrators in demand as beds dry up

According to companies that sell the same, these devices can maintain up to 90% SpO2 levels. 

Published: 24th April 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the number of Covid-19 cases is steadily increasing and thousands of patients infected by the virus are facing severe symptoms like breathlessness, people are ready to spend over Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 for purchasing devices like oxygen concentrators, as hospital beds remain completely occupied. 

These high-end devices, which are currently in vogue, comes with two cylinders of five to 20 litres capacity and convert oxygen from the surroundings into high-flow oxygen to pass through a medical mask. According to companies that sell the same, these devices can maintain up to 90% SpO2 levels. 

“We sold about 15 to 30 such units during the first wave of Covid-19. Back then, there wasn’t much awareness. But now, I am getting at least 100 calls everyday. Unfortunately, we have not been able to sell even one unit as the stocks are empty,” said Rana K, a supplier.

“The manufacturing company itself has not sent us any stock. People want oxygen concentrators as moderate cases can be easily managed at homes using these devices without having to rush to hospitals,” said Ketan Agarwal, another distributor. These devices are currently in vogue as oxygen cylinders have become scare and require several thousands for every refill. However, the demand continues to grow with large families and even apartment complexes contemplating to invest in the same for their use. 

