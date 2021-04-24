Saleshwaram jatara cancelled over virus surge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the surging Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the State Forest Department has decided to cancel this year’s Saleshwaram jatara. In a press statement issued here on Friday, Nagarkurnool District Forest Officer (DFO) G Kista Goud requested devotees to cancel their plans for this year’s jatara and co-operate with the department.

Every year, more than one lakh devotees from various part of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka undertake an arduous journey to reach the Lingamiah temple, located in a valley deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, around 30km from Mannanur.

This year’s special pujas were originally scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and 27. In a press statement, the DFO said that the decision was taken in view of the rising Covid cases and also to safeguard the health of Chenchus. “A congregation of large numbers of people for the jatara might endanger the lives of Chenchus, who reside in hamlets located around the Lingamiah temple,” he said.