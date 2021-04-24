STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government’s virus control measures lack conviction: HC

Taking a serious view of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the State, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the government why its efforts to rein in the pandemic lacked conviction.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted to it by the government on the measures taken so far to arrest the spread of the virus. The bench asked whether the mere imposition of night curfew would serve the purpose of safeguarding citizens against Covid-19. "How come there are no restrictions on cinema theatres, liquor shops and pubs," the bench asked.

The bench also wondered why there were no curbs on election rallies when similar restrictions were in force on weddings and funeral ceremonies. “How is it that elections are exempted from Covid-19 restrictions,” the court asked, and referred to allegations that the number of deaths being announced by the State government was far from realistic.

Reacting to the government’s submission that the number of RT-PCR tests done between April 1 and 21 was 3.47 lakh, the bench wanted to know when the tests would be further ramped up. The government, in its report, had stated that the number of Rapid Antigen Tests done during the same period was 16.17 lakh. 

The bench directed the State government to ensure that people with Covid-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals without insisting on a positive test report. It pointed out that testing must be ramped up in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Jagtial, Kamareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, where the number of cases was high. The bench wanted an expert committee constituted to ensure effective implementation of Covid-19 control measures.

The court also wanted relief camps be set up for migrant labourers. It directed that all government and private hospitals should have boards displaying availability of beds. The court asked the government to ensure that oxygen was made available in all government hospitals, and adjourned the case to April 27.
 

