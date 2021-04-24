Telangana to get Odisha oxygen boost

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being claimed as a first in the country, the Telangana government on Friday airlifted nine empty tankers from Hyderabad to bring back 150 tonnes of medical liquid oxygen from Rourkela steel plant in Odisha.

The empty tankers, airlifted from Begumpet airport by IAF cargo flights, are expected to return with oxygen before April 27 by road. Airlifting of empty tankers will cut down the transportation time of oxygen by three days. Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar saw off the IAF flights to Odisha.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender sees off IAF planes carrying empty oxygen tankers bound for Rourkela steel plant, at Begumpet airport on Friday

The Chief Secretary has been in touch with the Central government officials for the last couple of days, and had prevailed upon them to spare IAF flights to transport oxygen tankers, as they would reduce transportation time by a good margin.

“This will not only save time, but also help resolve the oxygen shortage problem in the State to a great extent for a few days. This is the first time that oxygen tankers are being airlifted in the country,” the Chief Secretary said. The two C17 Indian Air Force flights were commandeered by Wing Commander Chaitanya and Wing Commander Nijhawan.