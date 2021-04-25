STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old notorious Maoist held in Cherla

Sode Deva is also accused of attempting to murder a BJP leader from Kamkher district in 2015.

KHAMMAM:  Cherla Police arrested Sode Deva (24), the deputy commander of a Maoist militia platoon, on Saturday, during  police combing operation at Gesirelli village forest area. Deva is a resident of Goddaliguda village in Chattishgarh. Police recovered five detonators, 20 gelatin sticks and some electric wires from him.  During the combing operation, Deva had spotted the police officers and tried to flee. He was, however, chased and nabbed. Police investigation  revealed that he was part of various attacks on police, exchanges of fire, and also involved in the attempt to murder a BJP leader.

According to Cherla Supritendant of Police, Sode Deva was accused in the exchange of fire with the police that took place in 2015. He is also accused of attempting to murder a BJP leader from Kamkher district in 2015.

Deva had also been accused of being involved in firing at police in Kamkher district in 2016, killing police in Pamedu in 2020, attacking the police in Sukma district in March 2020 and firing at the police in Kosuronda forest area in 2020. The SP said Deva will be produced before the court. Bhadrachalam ASP Dr Vineet G and Cherla CI B Ashok and were also present.

