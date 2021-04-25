STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All available Telangana wards will treat Covid-hit citizens

He directed health officials to have a triage in every hospital to effectively provide treatment based on the patient’s condition.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A technician refills medical oxygen cylinders in an industrial facility to supply to hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients

A technician refills medical oxygen cylinders in an industrial facility to supply to hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed officials concerned to convert all available wards into Covid wards with oxygen-supported beds and ICU with ventilator facility to accommodate more patients in hospitals. 

Holding a video conference with District Collectors and Additional Collectors and district medical

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

officers, from the BRKR Bhavan on Saturday, the Chief Secretary that all the infrastructure and human resources available in teaching hospitals be utilised.

Somesh said the government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore to set up additional 12,000 beds with oxygen facility to augment the Covid situation in coming days. 

He directed health officials to have a triage in every hospital to effectively provide treatment based on the patient’s condition. He also directed the optimum utilisation of Corona Care Centres (CCC) and said patients with mild symptoms can be treated here. Patient cannot be denied treatment at hospitals, he instructed. 

Collectors have been empowered to draft personnel from other departments and also to recruit personnel on a temporary basis, if necessary. Somesh asked Collectors to ensure sufficient medical oxygen supplies in all hospitals. He advised officials not to waste a single unit of oxygen. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar Telangana coronavirus COVID patients COVID-19 COVID treatment
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp