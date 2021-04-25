All available Telangana wards will treat Covid-hit citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed officials concerned to convert all available wards into Covid wards with oxygen-supported beds and ICU with ventilator facility to accommodate more patients in hospitals.

Holding a video conference with District Collectors and Additional Collectors and district medical

officers, from the BRKR Bhavan on Saturday, the Chief Secretary that all the infrastructure and human resources available in teaching hospitals be utilised.

Somesh said the government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore to set up additional 12,000 beds with oxygen facility to augment the Covid situation in coming days.

He directed health officials to have a triage in every hospital to effectively provide treatment based on the patient’s condition. He also directed the optimum utilisation of Corona Care Centres (CCC) and said patients with mild symptoms can be treated here. Patient cannot be denied treatment at hospitals, he instructed.

Collectors have been empowered to draft personnel from other departments and also to recruit personnel on a temporary basis, if necessary. Somesh asked Collectors to ensure sufficient medical oxygen supplies in all hospitals. He advised officials not to waste a single unit of oxygen.

