Conducting elections at the cost of people’s lives undemocratic: Intellectuals to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conducting elections at the cost of people’s lives is immoral and undemocratic, various intellectuals , in a joint statement, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They said that at a time when the State is reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, conducting elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is irresponsible. They demanded the State to declare a health emergency and initiate action to contain the spread of infections at the earliest.

The intellectuals included Prof Kodandaram, Dr Chukka Ramaiah, Prof PL Visheshwar Rao, Prof Rama Melkote, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Rao, journalists C Ramachandra Murthy and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan. Most of them were also at the forefront of the Telangana statehood movement.

Urging to protect the lives of people, they said, these elections wouldn’t determine the future of the State, and there will be no problem if the elections deferred by six months as it wouldn’t harm the fabric of democracy. They reminded the State government that Covid-19 cases have witnessed a steep rise after the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, and urged it to not repeat the same.