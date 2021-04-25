Four scribes die of coronavirus in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four journalists have recently died in Nizamabad district due to Covid-19. The deceased persons have been identified as Alladi Shekhar, 48, belonging to Dharpalli and worked for Sakshi newspaper, Venugopal, 49, belonging to Nizamabad (Rural) and worked for TV-5, Ch Madhu, writer and editor of Jalapatham newspaper, and Dharshanam Ashok, belonging to Nandipet and worked as a senior reporter for Andhra Bhoomi. While Shekhar and Venugopal died late on Friday night, Madhu succumbed to the virus on Saturday, and Ashok passed away a few days ago.

40 docs write to KCR on urgent issues

HYDERABAD: A collective of around 40 doctors has written a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other senior functionaries of the State government, pointing out a set of 20 issues relating to the management of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. These issues, they say, need to be addressed urgently by the government.

The doctors belong from various well-known government and private hospitals as well as medical colleges. Some of the suggestions include — government intervention to make available emergency medications such as Remdesivir in a fair and quick manner to hospitals; govt taking control of all oxygen plants and channelising distribution through one window; Medical education of public regarding home isolation; having a transparent health bulletin; cap on fees by private hospitals; convalescent serum donation, banking, and information to seek the serum should be centralised.