Ideal Panchayat Raj system in Telangana, says KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people of the State on the occasion of the National Panchayat Raj Day. In a message on Saturday, the CM said the State administration could march towards progress only when there was a partnership of people in governance. Soon after Independence, Surender Kumar Dey (SK Dey), well-known as a social engineer, had launched the Panchayat Raj system with the lofty aim of making people partners in administration, Rao recalled.

The CM said SK Dey’s aspiration that village development should take precedence above politics had been implemented now in the State. He said the New Panchayat Raj Act and its implementation rendered the State a role model for others in the country. “The State government has strengthened the administrative set-up in villages. For the development of villages, every month Rs 339 crore and Rs 148 crore for urban areas is being released without fail by the government. Programmes like Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi have made both rural and urban areas clean and green, the CM said. .

S’reddy ZP wins award

PM Narendra Modi conferred the Dean Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayati Swashakti Karan Award on the Sangareddy Zilla Praja Parishad on Saturday for being recognised as the benchmark for 37 parameters. The ZP got a certificate of appreciation, a shield under the award, and an incentive of Rs 50. The award ceremony was conducted through an online platform. ZP Chairperson PS Manjushree, Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah, Vice Chairman Prabhakar, ZP CEO Ellaiah, DRDO Srinivasa Rao DPO Suresh Mohan participated.