KMC polls: Mahmood Ali kickstarts TRS campaign

Ruling party relies heavily on the development card to woo voters in Khammam municipal polls; focus on town’s Muslim voter base 

Home Minster Mahmood Ali and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at a road show in Khamman town. (Photo | EPS)

KHAMMAM:  Home Minister Mahmood Ali, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, kicked off the ruling TRS’ election campaign for the upcoming election to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the city, on Saturday. For the elections to the civic body, the TRS is planning to attract the Muslim votes and therefore, the two Ministers visited divisions 20,21,25, 39 and 40 of the KMC on Saturday.

Talking during a road show, Ali urged the people to vote for the TRS, which is committed to development. He said Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao is only CM in the country who always thinks of the people and takes up development works. He also said that the credit for developing Khammam goes to the TRS, and there is a need to develop it further.

“When you go to cast your vote, remember to compare the development in Khammam with what it was in the past. This development will not be possible with the Congress and the BJP as both parties are not in power in the State, “ said Ali. 

Ajay Kumar said that in last year, there has been a rapid development in the town and the people are aware of it. He asserted that the people are with the TRS and asked them to trust CM KCR. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao said after coming into power, the TRS-led government has taken up huge development projects across the State, mainly in Khammam. 

Later, a meeting was held with party workers at Sapthapathi function hall in Khammam. Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, MLAS Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Maganti Gpinath, ZP chairman Lingala Kamalraj and others participated.

