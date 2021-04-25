Medaram Jathara to be conducted between February 16-19 next year

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The biennial festival of tribals conducted in Telangana - the Samakka and Saralamma Jathara, popularly known as the Medaram Jathara, will be organised next year between February 16-19.

A committee members of tribal priests on Sunday released the dates at the Medaram village under Tadvai Mandal of Mulugu district.

According to the tribal priests, the Medaram jatara will begin on February 16 next year with the arrival of tribal deity Saralamma from Kannepally, two kilometers from the Medaram village and Pagidde Raju will get to the altar.

On February 17, the deity Sammakka would arrive from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two kilometers from the altar at Medaram village.

ALSO READ: Saleshwaram jathara cancelled by forest department in view of COVID-19 spike in Telangana

Devotees are expected to throng in large numbers to pay respects to the deities on February 18. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, thus symbolising the conclusion of the jatara, said the tribals priests.

Last time the festival was conducted from February 5-8 in 2020.

Samakka Sarlamma Jathara is the biggest congregation of tribals in Asia and is visited by devotees not only from Telangana but also from the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.