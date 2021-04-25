STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medaram Jathara to be conducted between February 16-19 next year

Samakka Sarlamma Jathara is the biggest congregation of tribals in Asia and is visited by devotees not only from Telangana but also from the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 25th April 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Medaram Jatara

Medaram Jatara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The biennial festival of tribals conducted in Telangana - the Samakka and Saralamma Jathara, popularly known as the Medaram Jathara, will be organised next year between February 16-19. 

A committee members of tribal priests on Sunday released the dates at the Medaram village under Tadvai Mandal of Mulugu district.

According to the tribal priests, the Medaram jatara will begin on February 16 next year with the arrival of tribal deity Saralamma from Kannepally, two kilometers from the Medaram village and Pagidde Raju will get to the altar.

On February 17, the deity Sammakka would arrive from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two kilometers from the altar at Medaram village. 

ALSO READ: Saleshwaram jathara cancelled by forest department in view of COVID-19 spike in Telangana

Devotees are expected to throng in large numbers to pay respects to the deities on February 18. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, thus symbolising the conclusion of the jatara, said the tribals priests.

Last time the festival was conducted from February 5-8 in 2020. 

Samakka Sarlamma Jathara is the biggest congregation of tribals in Asia and is visited by devotees not only from Telangana but also from the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samakka Sarlamma Jathara Telangana Medaram Jatara
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp