N Uttam Kumar Reddy too tests COVID-19 positive, develops pneumonia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 and also developed pneumonia caused by the virus, on Saturday. He is currently undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. It may be mentioned here that the Parliamentarian had tested negative for the virus about 10 days ago. The infection was detected when the Congress strongman underwent CT scan.

Uttam had extensively campaigned for the party in the recently concluded byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar. Later in the day, he tweeted: “Got a CT scan of my lungs today. Pneumonia caused by Covid detected. People who came in contact with me, kindly get tested. Both rapid & RT-PCR tests failed to detect Covid in my case [sic].”