STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

N Uttam Kumar Reddy too tests COVID-19 positive, develops pneumonia

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 and also developed pneumonia caused by the virus, on Saturday.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other Congress party leaders at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other Congress party leaders at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 and also developed pneumonia caused by the virus, on Saturday. He is currently undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. It may be mentioned here that the Parliamentarian had tested negative for the virus about 10 days ago. The infection was detected when the Congress strongman underwent CT scan.

Uttam had extensively campaigned for the party in the recently concluded byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar. Later in the day, he tweeted: “Got a CT scan of my lungs today. Pneumonia caused by Covid detected. People who came in contact with me, kindly get tested. Both rapid & RT-PCR tests failed to detect Covid in my case [sic].”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp