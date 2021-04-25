Peddapalli: 5 thieves held, gold worth Rs 2.25 L seized

PEDDAPALLI : Godavarikhani Two Town police arrested five members of a house break-in gang on Saturday. Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police P Ravinder said the accused — Bachhala Pranay, Inpula Kiran, Namthabad Raviteja, Chittari Vasanth Kumar and Potla Preetham — are residents of Godavarikhani. Police have also seized 7.5 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the accused.
The accused wanted to make quick money and hence turned to crime, the police said.
PEDDAPALLI : Godavarikhani Two Town police arrested five members of a house break-in gang on Saturday. Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police P Ravinder said the accused — Bachhala Pranay, Inpula Kiran, Namthabad Raviteja, Chittari Vasanth Kumar and Potla Preetham — are residents of Godavarikhani. Police have also seized 7.5 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the accused.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Kappan chained like animal': Kerala CM urges Yogi to transfer COVID-infected journalist to AIIMS
COVID-19 triple mutant strain: Odisha sets up 54 check points along West Bengal border for surveillance
Hospitals shouldn't unnecessarily raise oxygen-shortage alarms: Sisodia
ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan
In phase 3, beneficiaries can see Covid vaccine type, cost while fixing appointments at private hospitals
Bangladesh closes border with India amid rise in COVID-19 cases