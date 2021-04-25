Peddapalli: 5 thieves held, gold worth Rs 2.25 L seized

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : Godavarikhani Two Town police arrested five members of a house break-in gang on Saturday. Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police P Ravinder said the accused — Bachhala Pranay, Inpula Kiran, Namthabad Raviteja, Chittari Vasanth Kumar and Potla Preetham — are residents of Godavarikhani. Police have also seized 7.5 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the accused.

The accused wanted to make quick money and hence turned to crime, the police said.