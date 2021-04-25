Telangana declares summer holidays for schools from April 27 to May 31 as Covid-19 cases surge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government has declared summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges in the state from April 27 till May 31.

An official communication informing about the same was relayed on Sunday to all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers by the Director of School Education, Syed Omar Jaleel and directing them to take necessary action.

A similar communication was released by the Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, a position that is also held by Syed Omar Jaleel, informing regarding the summer vacation to the Principals of all government and private junior colleges, District Intermediate Education Officers, Nodal Officers and TSBIE Regional Joint Director, Warangal.

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 8,126 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the number of infections.