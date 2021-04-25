V Hanumantha Rao prays for Manmohan,  Rahul’s recovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao commenced a three-day ‘Maha Chandi Yagnam’ at Mahankali temple in Amberpet on Saturday to pray for the speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The former MP did the same when Sonia Gandhi had left America for medical treatment. Rao said that he had urged the deity to save mankind from the pandemic. AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar and other leaders offered ‘Chader’ at the Dargah-e-Yousufain and prayed for the speedy recovery of Rahul Gandhi and Singh.