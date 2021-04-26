Highest spike: Telangana sees 8,126 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana once again witnessed the highest ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 8,126 fresh cases were reported from across the State. The day also saw 38 deaths and 3,307 recoveries. The test positivity rate, which was at around 1.6 per cent at the beginning of this month, rose to 7.8 per cent on Saturday. The number of active cases in the State are at 62,929.

Of the 8,126 cases recorded on Saturday, the highest number were from the GHMC limits (1,259), followed by Medchal (676), Rangareddy(591), Nizamabad (497), Nalgonda (346), Khammam (339), Warangal Urban (334), Mahabubnagar (306), Karimnagar (286) and Jagtial (264).