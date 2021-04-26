KMC polls: Bandi asks people not to waste votes on ‘corrupt’ TRS leaders

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday came down heavily on district minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar during his campaign for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.While alleging that thieves rule the KMC, he attacked the State government saying how Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was allowed to encroach upon two acres and 15 kuntas of land meant for 1,500 underprivileged families. “Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is acting like a rowdy and threatening everybody who is questioning his authority in Khammam,” he stated.

He also alleged that the only reason Minister Puvvada didn’t field his wife as a candidate because he’d have to disclose the thousands of crores he has kept under his wife’s name.He appealed to the electorate of Khammam to not waste their votes by casting them in favour of TRS candidates, who are supporting the irregularities carried out by the minister. He claimed that TRS leaders are diverting funds from the Centre and filling their pockets.

He said the people are vexed with the TRS and are showing support towards the BJP in the State. He pointed out that the Centre sanctioned Rs 55.18 crore to KMC, but alleged that the entire amount was siphoned off by TRS leaders. He also claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao made lakhs of crores of rupees through illegal means.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction over witnessing a low turnout at the gathering during his roadshow even as the Covid-19 crisis has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of the State. Other BJP leaders like Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and district president Galla Satyanarayana and others participated in the event.