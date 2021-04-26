STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkajgiri MP Revanth again slams Centre on Twitter 

Asking if the Centre will take down these tweets  too, Revanth quoted a news report of the New York Times World, and said, 'My heart bleeds for the bereaved families.'

Published: 26th April 2021 08:51 AM

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Twitter took down his tweet in which he had criticised the Union government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy again slammed the Centre on the social media platform on Sunday. 

Asking if the Centre will take down these tweets  too, Revanth quoted a news report of the New York Times World, and said, “My heart bleeds for the bereaved families...Is the government going to block this tweet too..? [sic]”

“Instead of monitoring twitter & other social Media,the government should control number of deaths and focus on #COVID?19 crisis the country is facing. Lifeline should be oxygen & vaccine and not media & social media [sic],” his tweet read.

