Malkajgiri MP Revanth again slams Centre on Twitter 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Twitter took down his tweet in which he had criticised the Union government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy again slammed the Centre on the social media platform on Sunday.

Asking if the Centre will take down these tweets too, Revanth quoted a news report of the New York Times World, and said, “My heart bleeds for the bereaved families...Is the government going to block this tweet too..? [sic]”

“Instead of monitoring twitter & other social Media,the government should control number of deaths and focus on #COVID?19 crisis the country is facing. Lifeline should be oxygen & vaccine and not media & social media [sic],” his tweet read.