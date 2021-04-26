STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medaram Jatara to be held  from February 16 next year

The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, symbolising the end of jatara.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The biennial Medaram Samakka and Saralamma Jatara, one of biggest congregation of tribals which attracts devotees from across Telangana as well as neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, will be organised in the second half of February 2022. 

The jatara will take at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district between February 16 and 19. The jatara will kick off with the arrival of tribal deity, Saralamma from Kannepally. On February 17, the Sammakka deity would be brought from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two kilometers from the altar at Medaram village. Thousands of devotees are expected to pay their respects to the deities on February 18. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, symbolising the end of jatara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medaram Jatara
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp