Medaram Jatara to be held  from February 16 next year

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The biennial Medaram Samakka and Saralamma Jatara, one of biggest congregation of tribals which attracts devotees from across Telangana as well as neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, will be organised in the second half of February 2022.

The jatara will take at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district between February 16 and 19. The jatara will kick off with the arrival of tribal deity, Saralamma from Kannepally. On February 17, the Sammakka deity would be brought from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two kilometers from the altar at Medaram village. Thousands of devotees are expected to pay their respects to the deities on February 18. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, symbolising the end of jatara.