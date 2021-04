Renowned Telangana poet Tirunagari Ramanujayya passes away at 76

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned poet (padya kavi) Tirunagari Ramanujayya passed away here on Monday. He was 76. He hails from Alair in Nalgonda district

Ramanujayya had received the State government's prestigious Dsarathi Krishnamacharya award in July 2020.

Tirunagari was active in literary field for over 50 years.

He had penned around 40 books including five volumes of Tirunagareeyam and also Vasantam Kosam, Baala Veera Satakam, Maa Palle and Ee Bhoomi.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Ramanijayya.