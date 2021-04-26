Summer holidays for Telangana schools, junior colleges from April 27 to May 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government has declared summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges in the State from April 27 to May 31.An official communication on the same was relayed to all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Officers by the Director of School Education Syed Omar Jaleel on Sunday.

A similar communication was released by the Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), a position also held by Syed Omar Jaleel, declaring vacations for all junior colleges. The communication was sent to the principals of all government and private junior colleges, District Intermediate Education Officers, Nodal Officers and TSBIE Regional Joint Director, Warangal.

The decision to declare summer holidays was taken by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, following a directive from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Minister said that the government would take a call on reopening of schools and colleges on June 1.