Telangana govt to recruit 755 medical staffers on temporary basis

Two separate Government Orders according permission for the same were released by the Finance department on Sunday. 

Published: 26th April 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the fact that existing workforce in government health facilities is not enough, the State government has decided to recruit 755 personnel of various designations on contract and outsourcing basis, for a period of three months or till the need ceases, whichever is earlier. These 755 personnel include 306 staff who would work in institutions under the administrative countrol of Commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, and 449 under the Director of Medical Education. This also includes recruitment of 144 doctors on contract basis. Two separate Government Orders according permission for the same were released by the Finance department on Sunday. 

