Telangana police release posters of Maoist leaders

By Express News Service

JAYASHANKAR-BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU/ADILABAD: In view of the statewide bandh call given by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) party on Monday, Kataram police in the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district released wall posters of alleged Maoist leaders along with their names and pasted them at public places in the border villages under agency areas.

In Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, the police released photos of reported Maoists and appealed to tribals to provide information regarding the Maoists, in exchange for a reward. While Mulugu district shares its border with Chhattisgarh, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district shares its border with Maharashtra. The vehicles coming from these states are being checked thoroughly as suspected Maoist leaders are expected to move across the borders. The police forces are inspecting each and every vehicle moving in the agency areas.

Speaking to Express, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said five special teams were keeping a vigil on the movements of Maoists and were successful in checking their entry into Telangana from Chhattisgarh. He said that Maoists entered the district. During search operations, awareness was being created among the tribal youth on Maoists’ activities so that they don’t consider joining them, added Kishan.

Combing operations in Adilabad

Similarly in Ramagundam, V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, inspected Maoist-affected areas in Kotapelli and Chennur Mandals with his team on Sunday. The special parties and Greyhound police forces kept a strong vigil on passing vehicles and carried out combing operations on the borders of Pranhita river.