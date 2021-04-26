Thunderstorms likely across Telangana in next four days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across all districts of Telangana in the next four days.While the IMD has been forecasting thundershowers regularly, the occurrences in the State have been rare. The pre-monsoon showers seem to have given a complete miss till now to many parts of the State as the rainfall recorded from March 1 to 24 is below normal by 50-80 per cent.