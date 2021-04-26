Thunderstorms likely across Telangana in next four days

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across all districts of Telangana in the next four days.While the IMD has been forecasting thundershowers regularly, the occurrences in the State have been rare. The pre-monsoon showers seem to have given a complete miss till now to many parts of the State as the rainfall recorded from March 1 to 24 is below normal by 50-80 per cent.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengal polls: Ex-India goalie Chaubey hopes to clinch it this time against Trinamool veteran Sadhan Pande
Assam reports 1,844 new COVID-19 cases as testing drops
Bengaluru Metro's construction activities on backburner due to dire shortage of oxygen in City
'Symptomatic treatment at home enough against COVID': Experts warn against hoarding of oxygen, remdesivir
Wife of Lucknow West BJP MLA dies of COVID-19
COVID continues to wreak havoc in Bihar: 12,795 new cases, 68 more deaths