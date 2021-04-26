With 8,000 active COVID-19 cases, Jagtial becomes a hotspot

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: While Telangana is struggling to stand on its feet amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Jagtial is slowly becoming a hotspot, setting alarm bells ringing.With the returning of several locals, who went to Maharashtra and other States in search of employment, the district has started recording over 200 positive cases on a daily basis.

Another major reason behind the surge in the district is that several locals, especially traders, merchants and other residents belonging to areas like Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Korutla, Metpalli and Sarangapur mandals, frequently travel to various places such as Mumbai, which has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases. As they do not go into quarantine or isolate themselves after returning, the transmission of the virus is rampant in Jagtial. As on Sunday, Jagtial has about 8,000 active cases of Covid.

It may be recalled that the authorities had recently organised the Brahmotsavalu of Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, during which scores of devotees from Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra had thronged the temple. In light of this, people have started coming forward demanding that the authorities restrict the entry of those coming into the State from Maharashtra, get them tested and allow them to enter Telangana if and only if they test positive.

It may be mentioned here that Health Minister Eatala Rajender too had recently said that the arrival of returnees from Maharashtra is a major cause for concern.Speaking to Express, Satish from a resident of Pochamma street, said that the situation is very grim in the district. “Government should focus on the returnees. Otherwise, Jagtial will be in deep trouble,” he added.Meanwhile, SP Ch Sindhu Sharma told Express that since there is no restriction for interstate movement, returnees can’t be stopped from entering the State.