Bandh call by Maoists evokes poor response

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The nationwide bandh call given by CPI (Maoist) had only a limited impact in the State, on Monday. While the bandh evoked mixed response in Bhadrachalam Agency areas close to Chhattisgarh, it was partially observed in Cherla mandal and had no impact in Dummagudem mandal .In Cherla mandal, all shops, cinema halls, markets and shopping complexes were shut in the morning. But the police forces stepped in and convinced the owners to open their establishments around 11 am.

Hundreds of CRPF and special party officials also held a flag march in the mandal headquarters to build confidence among the local residents. As a precautionary measure, the RTC stopped night halt services to remote villages.

Bhadrachalam ASP Dr Vineeth G, said: ‘’We have taken all precautionary measures and alerted all police stations. Till evening, there were no reports any untoward incidents.” Meanwhile, violence continued to erupt across the border, in Chhattishgarh. According to sources, about 7 vehicles were torched by Maoists on NH-30, between Kunta and Yerraboru.