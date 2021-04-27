COVID effect: Telangana government promotes all school students from Class I to IX

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to promote all school students from Classes 1-9 this year to the next class. This decision applies to all government, aided and private unaided schools. The decision has been taken keeping in mind that there exists no detention system for students from Classes 1-9.

Primarily, it is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by conducting examinations. An order was released on Monday by the State government regarding the same, directing the Director of School Education to take necessary action.

On Sunday, the state government had passed orders declaring summer vacation for all schools and junior colleges in the State from April 27 to May 31.