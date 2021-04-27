STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Daily COVID cases cross 10,000-mark in Telangana, test positivity rate rises to 10.7 percent

This is almost a 35% increase in cases from the previous day when only 6551 cases were detected. The active cases are now at 69,221 cases.

Published: 27th April 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 tests

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid-19 has gripped Telangana. On Monday, the state recorded 10,122 cases of the deadly virus setting a new peak in the pandemic. 

This is almost a 35% increase in cases from the previous day when only 6551 cases were detected. The active cases are now at 69,221 cases.

What is more worrisome is the test positivity rate in the state- which has gone up to 10.7%. This high positivity rate is most likely because as cases seem to be rising, the state is conducting fewer tests - unable to cross even the one lakh mark. On Monday, to detect 10,122 cases only 94,169 tests were conducted.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to decide on COVID lockdown soon

The situation turned grim in a matter of just 30 days. On March 27th, the state had 495 new cases and 4241 active cases. In these 30 days, active cases have risen by almost 1500%!

Furthermore, as Covid-19 cases rise, the per day deaths are also rising. On Monday, 52 individuals succumbed to the virus. 

In terms of the spread of the virus, the GHMC limit recorded 1440 cases, followed by 751 cases in Medchal and 653 in Warangal Urban district.

The impact of the poll rallies conducted as part of the local bodies elections is evident in few districts as Khammam recorded 424 cases, Rangareddy- 621, Mahbubnagar- 417, Nagarkurnool- 257 and Siddipet 230. Warangal urban district which has the third highest cases in the state will also be seeing the municipal elections and the cases there are rising at an alarming rate.

Even as cases are rising, the number of micro-containment zones are few, with just 272 such zones coming up in the state, including 42 in the GHMC limits. Medchal, which is the second worst-hit district, has only six containment zones.

NEW CASES NEW RECOVERIES NEW DEATHS ACTIVE CASES TPR
April 25 6551 3804 43 65597 9.5%
April 26 10122 6446 52 69221 10.7%
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID-19 case test positivity rate Telangana TPR coronavirus cases in Telangana
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Oxygen tanker drivers Shankar Majhi and Mohammed Hakeekath with their vehicle in Mysuru on Monday | UDAYSHANKAR S
Meet COVID Warriors Majhi and Hakeekath: Oxygen tank drivers from Bihar
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

We made 200 phone calls but didn't get help: Desperate family members search for Remdesivir
 

Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp