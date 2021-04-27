Daily COVID cases cross 10,000-mark in Telangana, test positivity rate rises to 10.7 percent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid-19 has gripped Telangana. On Monday, the state recorded 10,122 cases of the deadly virus setting a new peak in the pandemic.

This is almost a 35% increase in cases from the previous day when only 6551 cases were detected. The active cases are now at 69,221 cases.

What is more worrisome is the test positivity rate in the state- which has gone up to 10.7%. This high positivity rate is most likely because as cases seem to be rising, the state is conducting fewer tests - unable to cross even the one lakh mark. On Monday, to detect 10,122 cases only 94,169 tests were conducted.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to decide on COVID lockdown soon

The situation turned grim in a matter of just 30 days. On March 27th, the state had 495 new cases and 4241 active cases. In these 30 days, active cases have risen by almost 1500%!

Furthermore, as Covid-19 cases rise, the per day deaths are also rising. On Monday, 52 individuals succumbed to the virus.

In terms of the spread of the virus, the GHMC limit recorded 1440 cases, followed by 751 cases in Medchal and 653 in Warangal Urban district.

The impact of the poll rallies conducted as part of the local bodies elections is evident in few districts as Khammam recorded 424 cases, Rangareddy- 621, Mahbubnagar- 417, Nagarkurnool- 257 and Siddipet 230. Warangal urban district which has the third highest cases in the state will also be seeing the municipal elections and the cases there are rising at an alarming rate.

Even as cases are rising, the number of micro-containment zones are few, with just 272 such zones coming up in the state, including 42 in the GHMC limits. Medchal, which is the second worst-hit district, has only six containment zones.