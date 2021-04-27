STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five airlifted oxygen tankers return to Telangana from Odisha

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had earlier said that the State was utilising around 260 MT of oxygen per day.

Oxygen cylinders arranged by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi being readied for distribution

Oxygen cylinders arranged by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi being readied for distribution. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five tankers carrying around 80 MT oxygen from Odisha reached Telangana on Monday night. The oxygen from the tanks was transferred into storage tanks at TIMS-Gachibowli, Chest Hospital, King Koti Hospital, Cherlapally and at hospitals in Khammam and Karimnagar districts.

Four more tankers will bring in around 70 MT oxygen to the State from Odisha in the next couple of days. The nine tankers were airlifted last week on Friday from Hyderabad to Odisha via two Indian Air Force aircraft.

The tankers were driven by TSRTC drivers, who were also flown to Odisha. While the 150MT oxygen from Odisha would prove a breather for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the State, it will not do much in satisfying the state's oxygen needs.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had earlier said that the State was utilising around 260 MT of oxygen per day, and it is expected that with the rise in number of COVID-19 cases, the usage might peak to as much as 350 MT per day.

Thanks to TSRTC, mission oxygen accomplished. Thanks to TSRTC, mission oxygen accomplished. Assisting the government during the hour of crisis, around eight TSRTC drivers from Greater Hyderabad Zone doubled up as second drivers in the mission to procure oxygen from Odisha. 

An hour before the IAF airport, carrying 10 oxygen tankers to Odisha, was to take off, the State authorities realised that there weren’t enough number of drivers to bring the oxygen filled tankers back to Telangana. Then the TSRTC was asked to send its drivers to accomplish the mission. 

"It was at a very short notice, just one hour before the flight took off, we were asked to press our drivers into service. We have sent eight drivers who had prior experience and licence to drive vehicles carrying hazardous and explosive materials. They have undertaken a three-day long trip from Odisha to bring oxygen to the State," said a senior RTC official from Greater Hyderabad Zone.

