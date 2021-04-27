STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IT minister KT Rama Rao's promises are hogwash: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy

He alleged that the Chief Minister had duped the people by promising to set up the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and provide 1.20 lakh jobs.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy, along with other local Congress leaders, takes part in a roadshow, at Manikonda

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy, along with other local Congress leaders, takes part in a roadshow, at Manikonda. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy claimed that TRS leaders of erstwhile Warangal have become slaves of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress party leader was addressing a gathering at a roadshow organised as the part of the GWMC election campaign, in Manikonda on Monday.

Revanth Reddy alleged that all promises made by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao about development and employment, were a mere eyewash. The foundation for Kakatiya Textile Park was laid, but till now, not a single company has been established to generate jobs, he said. 

TAGS
Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress KT Rama Rao
Comments

