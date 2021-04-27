IT minister KT Rama Rao's promises are hogwash: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy claimed that TRS leaders of erstwhile Warangal have become slaves of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the Chief Minister had duped the people by promising to set up the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and provide 1.20 lakh jobs.

The Congress party leader was addressing a gathering at a roadshow organised as the part of the GWMC election campaign, in Manikonda on Monday.

Revanth Reddy alleged that all promises made by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao about development and employment, were a mere eyewash. The foundation for Kakatiya Textile Park was laid, but till now, not a single company has been established to generate jobs, he said.