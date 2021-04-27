State government should clarify over COVID lockdown in May: Telangana MLC Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday demanded that the State government shed some light on reports/rumours of imposition of a total lockdown in the State from May first week.

In a statement, Shabbir said that the State government had failed miserably to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "A record number of fresh cases and deaths are being reported every day and the situation is spiralling out of control. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to foresee the second wave although the first wave and subsequent lockdown completely shattered the State's economy," he said.

"When almost all affected countries witnessed the second, third and even fourth wave, why did PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR fail to foresee a similar situation in the country, including Telangana? They did nothing in the last one year and today we are losing thousands of people to COVID-19," he added.