By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that all developmental activities taken up in Siddipet are implemented with the financial assistance of Central government, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Finance Minister T Harish Rao inform voters the money being spent by the Union government for the town.

"Though each and every scheme is being implemented with the help of Centre, the TRS leaders and public representatives pretend as if the job got done because of their efforts alone. Harish Rao should explain to people the Centre’s share in development of Siddipet town," Sanjay Kumar said.

The BJP chief passed these remarks while taking part in a roadshow organised by the party’s local leaders, ahead of the election to Siddipet municipality, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao for projecting Central funds as the State's own. He also alleged that though the TRS government spent crores on Komati Cheruvu, not even a single acre of farmland received water from this tank.

"TRS has been in power for the last seven years. However, it could not set up even a single industry to provide employment to youngsters in Siddipet," he said and alleged that Harish Rao was not given a second chance as Irrigation Minister since the latter failed to generate enough commission during his first tenure.

H3 said that about 1,400 youths were martyred in the Telangana movement, but Minister Harish Rao got Rs 50 worth of petrol but could not find 50 paise matche box. He said the Centre’s share in the development of Siddipet was high and added

The BJP chief also claimed that the Centre has released Rs 137 crore for the construction of 2,799 houses in the town. "Apart from this, the Centre also released a total of Rs 7 crore for providing Rs 10,000 each to as many as 6,762 street vendors in the town. Another Rs 85 crore was given to Siddipet town under AMRUT scheme," he added.

He also criticised the TRS government for not setting up enough oxygen plants in the State.