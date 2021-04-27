Telangana records 6,551 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 43 deaths reported in a single day on Sunday, Telangana is witnessing the worst of COVID-19 second wave unfold. On Sunday, about 6,551 fresh cases of the deadly virus were reported. The number of active cases in the State have now sharply risen to 65,597 cases.

While cases rise, the number of tests is decreasing. The test positivity rate, which was 1.6 per cent just 25 days ago on April 1, has now risen to nearly 9.5 per cent. As per WHO guidelines, the TPR must always be below 5 per cent to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, as per the bulletin, cases are rising across the State with the GHMC having the highest caseload of 1,418 cases, followed by Medchal with 554 cases and Rangareddy with 482 cases.

More worryingly, poll-bound districts have also reported high number of cases; Khammam with 118, Warangal Urban 329, Siddipet 268, Nagarkurnool 122, and Mahbubnagar 226. The active containment zones in the State are 282, with 47 of them in Hyderabad.

Bed availability at 8 pm on Monday

ICU beds: 3,402 (814 in government & 3,402 in private hospitals)

Oxygen beds: 7,043 beds (3,221 in govt & 3,822 in private hospitals)