Telangana State Election Commission sets guidelines for poll agents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission issued guidelines for appointment of polling agents by contesting candidates on the day of poll. In the ordinary, casual elections for ULBs to be held on April 30, all the contesting candidates can appoint polling agents.

Lingojiguda ward

In connection with the casual election to Lingojiguda ward in GHMC, TSEC Commissioner, C Parthasarathi held a meeting with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar. He directed GHMC officials to see that COVID-19 guidelines are followed and polls conducted in peaceful manner.

The campaigning should end at 5 pm on April 27. No rallies or meetings would be allowed on the campaigning days from 7 pm to 8 am.