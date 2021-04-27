Telangana to add 3K oxygen beds, criticises Centre's move to make states procure COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender admitted on Tuesday that the state has a shortfall of about 500 beds for patients affected with COVID-19. He said the state government has decided to add about 3010 beds for COVID-19 patients across various government hospitals in the state.

These beds will all have oxygen support along with CPAP facilities and will help give better and timely care to patients. “Apart from these oxygen beds, we will also ready 200 beds in NIMS hospital for doctors and other officials and about 350 oxygen supported beds have been readied in ESI Nacharam. These will be available for the public from tomorrow, after Labour Minister Mallareddy meets officials,” said the Health Minister.

Further stressing that the state was presently having sufficient oxygen, he said that as against the usage of 250-270 metric tonnes of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the state was receiving supply of 400 metric tonnes. “We were the first state to deploy aircraft for getting oxygen after news from Delhi, UP and Maharashtra on oxygen shortage came forth. The oxygen we received from Orissa will be shared both with government and private hospitals,” he added.

He meanwhile noted that they have urged the Centre to rework the supply for Telangana from Bellary instead of Orissa to cut short the time spent on road travel. They have also sought permission for PSA oxygen generators for 12 more hospitals in the state. “PM Cares fund got PSA oxygen generators for Gandhi, TIMS, Khammam, Bhadrachalam and Karimnagar which are totally producing 62 lakh litres of oxygen per day from atmospheric air. We have asked to supply 12 more such machines,” he added.

With cases growing, the approach for treatment will also change, informed the minister. “We are going to set up government isolation “care centres”. These will be lower degree treating centres for those patients who have stabilized after hospital intervention. This will be done to give support to the needy patients needing hospitalisation,” added the Minister.

Criticising the Centre's policy of making states procure vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years, the Health Minister called the decision “narrow minded”. “The Centre must remember that Rs 35000 crore is people’s money and it came from people’s taxes. It must have been spent on vaccine, but instead they are making state’s fund it,” he said.

He further appealed to the Centre to reconsider this decision. “We urge you to reconsider your decision. If we are facing this shortage now, it is because the vaccine was sent to other countries before vaccinating patients here. History will remember this,” he said.

The state can produce 62 lakh litres of oxygen per day using oxygen generators given to five hospitals under PM Cares Fund

Gandhi Hospital- 28 Lakh Litres

TIMS- 14L Litres

Khammam Govt Hospital - 8.5 L Litres

Karimnagar- 5.5 L Litres

Bhadrachalam- 4.5L Litres

Apart from this, 20 kl Liquid Oxygen Tankers in 22 hospitals are set up and being filled with supply from Telangana, Orissa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

3010 new beds to be set up with oxygen lines in government hospital

350 beds in ESI Nacharam and 200 beds in NIMS to open from Wednesday with oxygen support