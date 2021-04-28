Byelection proves a nightmare for Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indicating a correlation between elections and rise in number of Covid-19 cases, Nalgonda district, where the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll was held recently, currently has more cases than any of its neighbouring districts. Express analysed Nalgonda’s Covid-19 data for the last two weeks between April 13 and April 27, and found that there was a week-onweek increase in cases in the district by about 99 per cent. Between April 13 and April 19, Nalgonda reported 795 cases.

It maybe recalled that on April 14, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held the massive public meeting at Haliya. Four days later, the bypoll was held. It may be during this public interaction that the CM and TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath got infected by Covid-19. The Congress and BJP also held massive rallies for their contestants K Jana Reddy and Dr Ravi Naik, respectively. In fact, Union Minister of State for Home Affair G Kishan Reddy had drawn large crowds throughout his campaign trail between April 10 and 11.

A week after the campaigning, about 1,584 cases were reported in the district. On April 26, 14 days after the CM public rally, 469 cases of Covid-19 were reported here, which was the highest-ever recorded in the last 14 days. Cumulatively, the fortnight saw 2,379 cases.

The neighbouring districts of Suryapet, Nagakurnool and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, meanwhile, saw 1,385, 1,515 and 1,458 cases, respectively, during this period. This makes Nalgonda the biggest contributor to active cases in the region. If one went by this pattern, the next 14 days are crucial for Khammam, Warangal Urban, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet districts, as municipal elections are scheduled to take place here. These districts have seen massive rallies by major political parties.